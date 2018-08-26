Braves' Rio Ruiz: Recalled from minors
The Braves recalled Ruiz from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
He'll be available off the bench for the series finale in Miami, assuming the active roster spot of catcher Chris Stewart, who was designated for assignment. The 24-year-old third baseman has seen action with the big club in both of the past two seasons, slashing .197/.283/.318 across 180 plate appearances, but this will mark his first callup of 2018. Ruiz will likely play only a bit role off the bench over the final few weeks of the season as the Braves look to solidify a playoff spot.
