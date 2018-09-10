Ruiz was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Ruiz will serve as a bench bat for the Braves down the stretch. The 24-year-old has spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Gwinnett, slashing .269/.322/.390 with nine homers and 72 RBI. He owns a lackluster .195/.284/.314 career slash line across 61 big-league games.

More News
Our Latest Stories