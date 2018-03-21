Braves' Rio Ruiz: Strong candidate for Opening Day roster
Ruiz is likely to make the Braves' Opening Day roster, especially if Johan Camargo (back/oblique) does not recover in time, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Ruiz could start at third in Camargo's place or could fill a utility role on the bench if Camargo is healthy. Ruiz appeared in 53 games for the Braves last year, hitting .193/.283/.307 with a 13.4 percent line drive which would have tied for last among all qualified hitters. He's still just 23 and has time to improve but seems unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset this season even if given unexpected playing time.
