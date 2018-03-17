Braves' Rob Brantly: Homers twice Friday
Brantly went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
He's having a good spring at the plate in his limited opportunities, going 8-for-18 with three homers, but with Tyler Flowers and Kurt Suzuki ahead of him on the depth chart, Brantly will begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett. If injuries create a spot for him with the Braves, though, the 28-year-old does have some upside with his bat.
More News
-
Braves' Rob Brantly: Agrees to terms with Braves•
-
Rob Brantly: Outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte, becomes free agent•
-
White Sox's Rob Brantly: Swats first homer Thursday•
-
White Sox's Rob Brantly: Has contract purchased•
-
White Sox's Rob Brantly: Inks minors deal•
-
Rob Brantly: Searching for new club•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....