Brantly went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

He's having a good spring at the plate in his limited opportunities, going 8-for-18 with three homers, but with Tyler Flowers and Kurt Suzuki ahead of him on the depth chart, Brantly will begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett. If injuries create a spot for him with the Braves, though, the 28-year-old does have some upside with his bat.