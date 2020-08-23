Erlin didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Phillies, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.

Bryce Harper took him deep in the first inning for a two-run shot but Erlin was able to settle down after that, throwing 67 pitches (39 strikes) before leaving the mound. The southpaw has given a beleaguered Atlanta rotation a couple of decent outings, but if the team adds any reinforcements he would likely be the first arm bumped back to the bullpen. If he gets another turn, Erlin's next start would come Friday in a road rematch with the Phillies.