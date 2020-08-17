Erlin tossed four scoreless innings in Sunday's win against the Marlins but didn't factor into the decision. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out five.

After a shaky first outing with Atlanta, Erlin turned things around Sunday as the Braves' pitching staff held the Marlins to just two hits. However, the southpaw didn't receive any run support early in the game, so he had to settle for a no-decision. Since the Braves are off over three of the next 11 days, it's unclear when Erlin will make his next start.