Erlin allowed five runs on six hits, while striking out one across 1.2 innings in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Nationals. He did not issue a walk and did not factor in the decision.

Erlin was starting in place of Max Fried (back). The Nats jumped on the southpaw for three runs in the first and added two more to chase him in the second. Erlin's rough outing brought his ERA up to an ugly 8.10 on the campaign, though Atlanta rallied back to keep a loss off his record. If the Braves decide to give the swingman another start, it will likely come Tuesday in Baltimore.