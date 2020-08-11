Erlin pitched 2.2 innings of relief in Monday's loss to the Phillies, giving up four runs on four hits, including three home runs. He struck out five.

The whiffs were nice, but otherwise this was an awful debut in an Atlanta uniform for Erlin, who was claimed off waivers from the Pirates over the weekend. The 29-year-old southpaw could stick around in a low-leverage long-relief capacity given the tattered state of the team's rotation, but after throwing 43 pitches (30 strikes) Monday, he could also be shuffled off the active roster fairly quickly for a fresh arm.