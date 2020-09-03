Erlin allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings Wednesday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Erlin allowed the first four batters he faced to reach base to begin the game, and he surrendered three of his four runs in the opening frame. He did improve from there, with the only major damage a solo home run by Jackie Bradley across his next three innings of work. Erlin now has a 6.95 ERA across 22 innings this season, and is allowing an ugly 2.9 HR/9. He's currently penciled in to draw his next start Monday against Miami.