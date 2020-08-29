Erlin allowed four runs on four hits (two home runs) and two walks while striking out three across four innings Friday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Erlin was hurt by the long ball as he served up a two-run shot to Andrew McCutchen in the third and another to Jean Segura in the fourth. The lefty's ERA has now risen to 6.00 across 18 innings although he does hold a decent 20:5 K:BB. Erlin is next scheduled to take the mound Wednesday in a road matchup against the Red Sox.