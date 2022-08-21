Grossman will start in right field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Astros.

Grossman has settled into a near-everyday role of late with Atlanta phasing out Marcell Ozuna and, to a lesser extent, William Contreras as regulars in the lineup. The trade-deadline pickup from Detroit will make his sixth consecutive start Sunday after going 4-for-16 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI and an additional run across the last five games.