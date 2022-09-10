Grossman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in a 6-4 win against Seattle on Friday.

Grossman singled in the first inning, singled home a run and stole second in the fourth and tacked on a solo home run in the sixth. The 32-year-old was batting just 2-for-27 across his last 10 games prior to Friday's outburst, though he's been active on the bases with three thefts in his last 13 contests. Grossman is slashing .209/.316/.302 with five home runs, 35 runs, 38 RBI and six stolen bases in 112 games.