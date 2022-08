Grossman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Grossman, whom Atlanta acquired from Detroit on Aug. 1, had picked up starts in three of the past four games in the corner outfield, going 1-for-9 with two walks, a double and an RBI. The switch-hitting Grossman is expected to serve as a short-side platoon option for Atlanta, with Eddie Rosario and Ronald Acuna typically seeing the bulk of the starts at either corner-outfield spot.