Grossman went 3-for-3 with and RBI while also getting caught stealing in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Giants.

Grossman provided all the offense for Atlanta on Wednesday, ripping an RBI single off Carlos Rodon in the top of the third frame before getting picked off trying to steal second a couple batters later. The three-hit effort was his second over his last six games, batting .300 with two homers, six RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base over that stretch.