Atlanta signed Suarez to a three-year, $45 million contract Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Atlanta re-signed Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million contract earlier this offseason, but it wasn't done with high-leverage reliever additions. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic says Iglesias will remain the team's closer for the upcoming season, with Suarez settling into a setup role. Suarez has put up a 2.87 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 134:32 K:BB over 134.2 regular-season innings since the start of the 2024, collecting 76 saves along the way.