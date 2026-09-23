Atlanta activated Suarez (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Suarez is finally ready to rejoin the Atlanta bullpen after missing more than three months of action with right elbow inflammation. The 35-year-old reliever made just one rehab appearance, striking out one in a scoreless inning for Gwinnett on Sunday. Atlanta might hold off on using Suarez on back-to-back days initially, but if he can stay healthy he'll give the bullpen a big boost. Suarez has yielded just two runs with a 26:6 K:BB over 32 innings this season.