Braves' Robinson Cano: Exits with dizziness
Cano exited Friday's game against the Angels due to dizziness.
Cano started at second base while hitting eighth but exited the game prior to getting a plate appearance. He was replaced by Orlando Arcia and should be considered day-to-day.
