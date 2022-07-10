Cano is expected to be added to Atlanta's major-league roster as early as Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday, and his new team apparently has plans for him in the big leagues. The 39-year-old has performed well at Triple-A El Paso recently, slashing .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should have the chance to compete with Orlando Arcia and Phil Gosselin for playing time at second base while Ozzie Albies (foot) remains sidelined.