Braves' Robinson Cano: Not starting Saturday
Cano (head) isn't starting Saturday against the Angels, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cano was removed from Friday's game against the Angels due to dizziness and will be out of the lineup for at least one matchup. Orlando Arcia will draw the start at the keystone and bat eighth.
