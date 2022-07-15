site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Robinson Cano: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cano will sit Friday against the Nationals.
Cano started three out of the first four games after his contract was selected Monday, going 3-for-10 at the plate. Orlando Arcia will be the second baseman this time around.
