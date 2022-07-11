Cano is starting at second base and batting ninth Monday against the Mets.

After being acquired via trade from the Padres on Sunday, Cano will make his debut with Atlanta on Monday against the Mets. The 39-year-old will look to continue the success he had in Triple-A before being dealt, slashing .333/.375/.479 with three long balls over 21 games with El Paso. Cano is expected to be the primary option for Atlanta at second base moving forward.