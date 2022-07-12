Cano is on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Mets.
Lefty David Peterson starts for the Mets, so Cano is out of the lineup. The veteran Cano will likely get plenty of at-bats with his new team as long as he's performing, but he could often find himself on the bench against southpaw starters. Orlando Arcia gets the start at second base.
