Cano went 2-for-3 with a pair of base hits Monday in Atlanta's 4-1 loss to the Mets.

After Atlanta acquired him from San Diego on Sunday, Cano quickly joined the big club and entered the starting lineup for the series opener against one of his former teams. Cano got the job done while batting out of the ninth spot and should settle in as Atlanta's primary second baseman while Ozzie Albies (foot) remains on the 60-day injured list. The righty-hitting Orlando Arcia could spell the lefty-hitting Cano at the keystone when Atlanta opposes left-handed pitchers.