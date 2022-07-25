site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Robinson Cano: Unavailable Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cano (head) is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Phillies.
Cano will miss a third game in a row Monday after he left Friday's contest with dizziness. Orlando Arcia will draw another start at second base and bat eighth in the series opener.
