Atlanta plans to promote Munoz from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com reports.
Munoz will be added to the 26-man active roster shortly before Tuesday's game against the Mets as a replacement for right-hander Michael Soroka, who was optioned to Gwinnett on Monday. With top pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver likely to move from the bullpen to take over Soroka's spot in the rotation, Munoz will fill the opening in Atlanta's relief corps. The 23-year-old right-hander will likely be limited to lower-leverage spots initially in his first taste of the big leagues after he compiled a 4.63 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 21:16 K:BB across 23.1 innings at Gwinnett this season.