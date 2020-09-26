Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, three runs scored, a stolen base and a walk in Friday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

Acuna opened the scoring with his leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning. In the third, he was hit by a pitch and stole second. Acuna drew a walk and scored on an error in the eighth inning, and scored as the initial runner in the 10th after an Ozzie Albies single. In 45 games, Acuna has 14 homers, eight stolen bases, 46 runs scored and 29 RBI while slashing .256/.414/.596 across 198 plate appearances.