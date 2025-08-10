Acuna (calf) was spotted sprinting and doing stop-and-start running in the outfield prior to Sunday's 7-1 win over the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

According to MLB.com, Acuna will travel with Atlanta to New York for its series versus the Mets to begin the week, though it's unclear if he's a candidate to get activated from the injured list during the three-game set or if he's merely continuing to work out in front of the big-league training staff. In any case, Acuna seems to be making good progress in his recovery from a Grade 1 right calf strain, which sent him to the IL on July 30. Given that Acuna had already scaled back his involvement in the running game this season upon making his return from ACL surgery May 23, expect his contributions as a base stealer to remain limited down the stretch as he returns from another lower-body injury.