Acuna went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBI in Wednesday's spring game against the Nationals.

Acuna has not been retired over the last three games, going 8-for-8 with two home runs, two doubles, one triple, four runs and six RBI. The 21-year-old recorded only two hits over his first nine spring games but has since caught fire at the plate and appears fully ready to kick off his sophomore campaign.