Braves' Ronald Acuna: Another hot August night
Acuna went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Thursday's loss to the Mets.
He not only hit a homer of his own, Acuna robbed J.D. Davis of one with a leaping grab over the left-field wall in the sixth inning. The 21-year-old now has an incredible 10 home runs through 14 games in August to go with a .355/.403/.871 slash line, three steals, 19 runs and 19 RBI.
