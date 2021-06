Acuna (back) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Friday against the Reds.

The 23-year-old was held out of the starting nine the past two days with tightness in his lower back, but he'll return to action Friday in Cincinnati. Acuna is 3-for-18 with eight strikeouts in his past seven appearances, though he still has a .903 OPS with two homers, a double, three walks and a stolen base.