Braves' Ronald Acuna: Back in AFL action
Acuna (forearm) has returned to Arizona Fall League action and is hitting .294 with three walks and four strikeouts in 17 at-bats for the Peoria Javelinas.
The top prospect in baseball suffered a forearm contusion after getting hit by a pitch last week, but returned to action over the weekend. He is expected to make his big-league debut when the Braves have secured an extra year of team control in mid-April of 2018.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Lifted with forearm contusion•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Exits after HBP•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Assigned to Arizona Fall League•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Extends Triple-A hitting streak to 14 games•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Keeps raking at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Swats third Triple-A homer Monday•
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...