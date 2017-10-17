Acuna (forearm) has returned to Arizona Fall League action and is hitting .294 with three walks and four strikeouts in 17 at-bats for the Peoria Javelinas.

The top prospect in baseball suffered a forearm contusion after getting hit by a pitch last week, but returned to action over the weekend. He is expected to make his big-league debut when the Braves have secured an extra year of team control in mid-April of 2018.