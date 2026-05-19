Braves' Ronald Acuna: Back in lineup at DH on Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Acuna will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game versus the Marlins.
Acuna was activated from the injured list ahead of Monday's series opener but did not play in the contest. He's back in there Tuesday and could be limited to DH duty for a bit as he returns from a hamstring strain. Jose Azocar is in right field for Atlanta on Tuesday.
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