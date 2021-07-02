Acuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Miami after being scratched from Thursday's starting nine with a tight back.

Acuna was originally slated to leadoff Thursday against the Mets but was a late scratch. He wound up entering the game off the bench, recording a single and walk during two plate appearances. The back issue has arose twice in the past week, but it appears to be something the outfielder is able to work around for the time being. He'll bat leadoff as the right fielder Friday.