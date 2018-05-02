Braves' Ronald Acuna: Bangs out fifth double Tuesday
Acuna went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Mets.
The 20-year-old has put together multi-hit performances in four of his first six big-league games, and Acuna's .417/.481/.750 slash line includes five doubles and a homer. The phenom's debut has gone even better than the Braves could have hoped, and he's already worked his way up to the two-hole in the lineup between Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman, a spot that should provide him with plenty of run-producing opportunities. Even after his batting average returns to a more believable level, Acuna could remain a five-category fantasy superstar.
