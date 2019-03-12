Acuna went 2-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

He took Nick Kingham deep in the first inning for his second homer of the spring. Acuna now has a .273/.385/.545 slash line through 26 plate appearances, and the 21-year-old continues to fly off draft boards as fantasy GMs salivate over his five-category upside in what will be his first full big-league campaign.