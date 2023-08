Acuna (elbow) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Wednesday against the Pirates.

Acuna was removed from Tuesday's game after taking a Colin Holderman sinker off his left elbow in the top of the sixth inning, but X-rays came up negative for any structural damage and he's right back in there Wednesday night at PNC Park. The 25-year-old superstar boasts a .339/.422/.587 slash line with 26 homers and 53 steals through 111 games this season for the runaway NL East leaders.