Braves' Ronald Acuna: Batting sixth against St. Louis
Acuna will hit sixth and start in left field against the Cardinals on Friday.
Acuna was officially reinstated from the DL (knee) on Thursday, and as expected, his bat will be utilized in the middle of the order behind Tyler Flowers. With Ender Inciarte and Ozzie Albies producing at the top, Acuna could remain in the six-hole moving forward, but that will likely be determined by results in the coming weeks. This will mark Acuna's first major-league game since going down with his knee injury in Boston on May 27.
