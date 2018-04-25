Braves' Ronald Acuna: Batting sixth in major-league debut
Acuna is batting sixth and playing left field in his major-league debut Wednesday against the Reds.
Acuna should immediately slide right into an everyday role for the Braves. Despite a slow start for Triple-A Gwinnett (.232/.321/.304 through 17 games), the Braves deemed him ready for the big leagues and they won't be wasting his talents on the bench. Universally considered one of the top if not the top prospect in baseball, the 20-year-old tore through the three highest levels of the minors last season, hitting .325/.374/.522 with 21 homers and 44 steals in 139 games. He's stuck behind Nick Markakis and Johan Camargo in Wednesday's batting order, but neither of them should prove much of an obstacle if he starts hitting well, so he has a good chance to move up in the lineup over the course of the season.
