Braves' Ronald Acuna: Beginning to ramp up baseball activities
Acuna (knee) hit off a tee and participated in some light jogging Friday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Acuna took another step forward, and although there's still no exact timetable for his return, he's expected to begin a rehab assignment early next week. If he's sent for a minor-league stint in the near future, Acuna could return in time for Atlanta's four-game series with the Padres between June 14 and June 17.
