Acuna went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base while scoring three runs in a loss to the Mets on Sunday.

Acuna singled, stole second base and scored a run in the first inning, then took Mets' starter Noah Syndergaard deep with a 437-foot solo blast in the third. He later singled in the seventh to record his second consecutive three-hit game. The performance capped a magnificent June in which the second-year star hit .331 (41-for-124) with nine homers and six steals. For the season, Acuna is now slashing .295/.376/.513 with 20 home runs, 52 runs batted in and 13 stolen bases.