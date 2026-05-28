Braves' Ronald Acuna: Belts grand slam, swipes two bags

Acuna went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, two walks and two stolen bases in a 10-2 win against the Red Sox on Thursday.

Acuna drew a walk in two of his first three plate appearances and swiped a bag after each free pass. He then had the biggest swing of the game in the sixth inning, belting a 417-foot grand slam to expand Atlanta's lead from one run to five. The long ball was his first since April 24 -- a span of 16 contests. While Acuna's power hadn't been present of late, he's been increasingly more active on the basepaths, stealing three bags over his past two games and six total during the aforementioned 16-game stretch. His OPS still stands at an uncharacteristically low .720, but Acuna does have 10 thefts through 43 games after swiping nine bags across 95 regular-season contests last year.