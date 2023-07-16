Acuna went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three total RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

Acuna's jaw-dropping campaign continued despite Saturday's loss, as he registered his second multi-homer game of the season and notched another theft. The superstar outfielder has already set a career high with 43 steals through 91 contests, and with 23 homers so far, he could feasibly challenge the career-best total of 41 he posted in 2019. Acuna's power/speed dominance could win a lot of fantasy leagues this season -- no other player in the league who has 20-plus homers has more than 11 stolen bases.