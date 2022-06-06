Acuna went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a stolen base and three total runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

Through four games in June, Acuna has three multi-hit efforts, going 8-for-18 (.444) in that span. His first three hits were singles, but his fourth one was an important solo shot in the eighth, which provided Atlanta with just enough insurance to get the win. The 24-year-old superstar owns an excellent .313/.408/.475 slash line with three homers, 10 steals, 13 RBI and 18 runs scored through 26 contests this year.