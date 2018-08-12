Braves' Ronald Acuna: Blasts 14th homer
Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers.
The rookie got the better of veteran hurler Wade Miley right out of the gate, launching a 3-1 pitch down the left-field line in the bottom of the first inning for Acuna's 14th homer of the year. He now sports a .300/.317/.625 slash line through 10 games in August.
