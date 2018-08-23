Acuna went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Six of the rookie's 20 homers this season have led off a game, including Wednesday's, while nine of them have come in the month of August. Acuna's late surge has pushed his slash line to .286/.354/.566, and potentially into contention with the Nats' Juan Soto for NL Rookie of the Year.