Braves' Ronald Acuna: Blasts another leadoff homer
Acuna went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.
Six of the rookie's 20 homers this season have led off a game, including Wednesday's, while nine of them have come in the month of August. Acuna's late surge has pushed his slash line to .286/.354/.566, and potentially into contention with the Nats' Juan Soto for NL Rookie of the Year.
