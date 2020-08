Acuna went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, an additional run scored, a walk and a stolen base during Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Yankees.

The 22-year-old did most of his damage during the matinee, as he crushed a 473-foot homer during his first at-bat and stole second base after earning a walk during the third inning. It was Acuna's first game action since Aug. 10 after battling the wrist injury, and it's a good sign he was able to play both games of the twin bill in their entirety.