Acuna went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and a stolen base in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

His first home run of the spring was no cheapie, as he blasted a Masahiro Tanaka fastball to right-center field. Acuna is now slashing .421/.476/.579 through six games, and the 20-year-old is doing nothing to put a damper on the massive hype he brings into the season.