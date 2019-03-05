Acuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Hitting cleanup, the 21-year-old socked his first homer of the spring. Acuna could well hit earlier in the order than fourth in the regular season, but wherever he gets slotted he figures to be a key part of the Braves' offense after slashing .293/.366/.552 in his dazzling 2018 debut.

