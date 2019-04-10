Acuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

The 21-year-old has now gone yard in back-to-back games in Coors Field, giving Acuna four homers through 11 contests to begin the season. His .211 batting average should continue to rise rapidly and while the sample is too small to draw real conclusions, his 8:9 BB:K is a remarkable improvement on the plate discipline he showed as a rookie.

More News
Our Latest Stories