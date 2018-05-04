Braves' Ronald Acuna: Blasts second homer Thursday
Acuna went 3-for-5 with a solo homer in Thursday's win over the Mets.
Acuna bounced back from an 0-for-5 showing Wednesday to notch his fifth multi-hit effort in eight games since being promoted. The 20-year-old smacked a fifth-inning offering from Jason Vargas -- which traveled an estimated 451 feet -- into the second deck for his second career big-league homer. He's now hitting .382 with a 1.138 OPS in the early stages of his debut season.
